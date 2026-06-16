Corsavy

RANDONNÉES ACCOMPAGNÉES À BATÈRE ENTRE NATURE, PATRIMOINE ET MÉMOIRE MINIÈRE

Refuge de Batère Corsavy Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 0 – 0 – 0

Tarif enfant

Tarif enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Jeudi 2026-07-13 09:30:00

fin : 2026-08-17 12:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-13 2026-07-20 2026-07-27 2026-08-04 2026-08-11 2026-08-17

Partez à la découverte des paysages grandioses de Batère et plongez au cœur d’une histoire façonnée par la montagne et l’exploitation du fer. Entre patrimoines naturel, minier et culturel, ces randonnées accompagnées accessibles à tous vous invitent à explorer un territoire d’exception et à mieux comprendre les liens étroits entre les hommes et leur environnement.

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Refuge de Batère Corsavy 66150 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 59 08 73 25

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English :

Set out to discover the spectacular landscapes of Batère and immerse yourself in a history shaped by the mountains and iron mining. Combining natural, mining, and cultural heritage, these guided hikes—accessible to everyone—invite you to explore an exceptional region and gain a deeper understanding of the close ties between people and their environment.

L’événement RANDONNÉES ACCOMPAGNÉES À BATÈRE ENTRE NATURE, PATRIMOINE ET MÉMOIRE MINIÈRE Corsavy a été mis à jour le 2026-06-16 par AGENCE D’ATTRACTIVITE TOURISTIQUE AMELIE HAUT-VALLESPIR