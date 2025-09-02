Rapaces et migration Formation pour apprendre à lire le ciel Maison de la Montagne Argelès-Gazost

Maison de la Montagne Argelès-Gazost

Gratuit

2025-09-02 18:00:00

2025-09-02 19:00:00

2025-09-02

Place à la formation « Rapaces et migration Initiation » une séance pour apprendre à reconnaître les rapaces en vol, décrypter leurs comportements, et comprendre la migration.

Animée par l’association Oiseaux Cols Libres, ouverte à toutes et tous.

Inscription obligatoire participation libre (chapeau à la fin).

Maison de la Montagne ARGELES-GAZOST Argelès-Gazost 65400 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 6 75 97 75 18 contact@maisondelamontagne.org

English :

Make way for the « Raptors and migration? Initiation »: a session to learn how to recognize birds of prey in flight, decipher their behavior and understand migration.

Hosted by the Oiseaux Cols Libres association, open to all.

Registration required ? free participation (hat at the end).

German :

Platz für die Schulung « Greifvögel und Migration? Einführung »: Eine Sitzung, in der Sie lernen, Raubvögel im Flug zu erkennen, ihre Verhaltensweisen zu entschlüsseln und die Migration zu verstehen.

Geleitet von der Vereinigung Oiseaux Cols Libres, offen für alle.

Anmeldung erforderlich ? freie Teilnahme (Hut am Ende).

Italiano :

Fate spazio a « Rapaci e migrazione? Iniziazione »: una sessione per imparare a riconoscere i rapaci in volo, decifrare il loro comportamento e comprendere le migrazioni.

A cura dell’associazione Oiseaux Cols Libres, aperta a tutti.

Iscrizione obbligatoria e partecipazione gratuita (cappello alla fine).

Espanol :

Abra paso a la sesión « Rapaces y migración? Iniciación »: una sesión para aprender a reconocer las rapaces en vuelo, descifrar su comportamiento y comprender la migración.

Dirigida por la asociación Oiseaux Cols Libres, abierta a todos.

Inscripción obligatoria ? participación gratuita (gorra al final).

