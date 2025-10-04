Réalise ton Flip-book ! Bibliothèque Au jardin des Livres Saint-Jouan-des-Guérets

Réalise ton Flip-book ! Samedi 4 octobre, 15h00 Bibliothèque Au jardin des Livres Ille-et-Vilaine

Participation gratuite – à partir de 8 ans – 15 places

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2025-10-04T15:00:00 – 2025-10-04T16:30:00

Fin : 2025-10-04T15:00:00 – 2025-10-04T16:30:00

Laissez parler votre imagination et venez créer votre Flip book ! (Un petit livre animé) avec Monsieur Rouil Loup à la bibliothèque au jardin des livres !

https://www.instagram.com/monsieurouiloup/

https://www.instagram.com/bibliothequeaujardindeslivres/

