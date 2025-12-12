Rebel Rebel / La Nuit Rock 70’s SUPERSONIC Paris

Back to the 1970’s

Viens danser sur tes classic rock et les sons rock progressif hardrock glam psyché qui ont marqué les années 70’s !

Live Tribute à 1h d’Indal

DJ Set Rock 70’s d’Ed Bertram et Alex Croq Mac

Si tu aimes: David Bowie / Acdc / Led Zeppelin / Queen / Deep Purple / The Rolling Stones / Pink Floyd / Eagles / The Who / Iggy Pop / Lou Reed / T Rex / Dire Straits / The Police / Black Sabbath / Supertramp / Bob Dylan / Sex Pistols / Boston / Lynryd Skynyrd / Eric Clapton…

Pour t’ambiancer dès maintenant : https://bit.ly/3xMsp0h

Entrée à 10€ de 23h à 6h

• Vestiaire au 2ème étage

• Entrée interdite aux mineur.e.s

• Si vous êtes témoin ou victime d’une agression, vous pouvez alerter le personnel du bar ou si vous préférez, vous pouvez nous écrire à cette adresse: communication@supersonic-paris.fr

SUPERSONIC

9 rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris

Métro Bastille (sortie rue de lyon)

Le vendredi 09 janvier 2026

de 23h00 à 06h00

payant Ticket : 15 EUR Public jeunes et adultes.

SUPERSONIC 9 Rue Biscornet 75012 Paris

Métro -> 1 : Bastille (Paris) (304m)

Bus -> 29618791 : Lyon / Daumesnil – Ledru Rollin (Paris) (246m)

Vélib -> Lacuée – Lyon (121.91m)

Calculez votre itinéraire sur GéoVélo