Rebel Rebel / La Nuit Rock 70’s SUPERSONIC Paris
Back to the 1970’s
Viens danser sur tes classic rock et les sons rock progressif hardrock glam psyché qui ont marqué les années 70’s !
Live Tribute à 1h d’Indal
DJ Set Rock 70’s d’Ed Bertram et Alex Croq Mac
Si tu aimes: David Bowie / Acdc / Led Zeppelin / Queen / Deep Purple / The Rolling Stones / Pink Floyd / Eagles / The Who / Iggy Pop / Lou Reed / T Rex / Dire Straits / The Police / Black Sabbath / Supertramp / Bob Dylan / Sex Pistols / Boston / Lynryd Skynyrd / Eric Clapton…
Pour t’ambiancer dès maintenant : https://bit.ly/3xMsp0h
Entrée à 10€ de 23h à 6h
• Vestiaire au 2ème étage
• Entrée interdite aux mineur.e.s
• Si vous êtes témoin ou victime d’une agression, vous pouvez alerter le personnel du bar ou si vous préférez, vous pouvez nous écrire à cette adresse: communication@supersonic-paris.fr
SUPERSONIC
9 rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris
Métro Bastille (sortie rue de lyon)
WELCOME TO SUPERSONIC
Concerts gratuits, et nuits rock à Paris !
