Rec_quiem LOCAL MINI BRASSERIE Toulouse

Rec_quiem Samedi 29 novembre, 19h30 LOCAL MINI BRASSERIE Haute-Garonne

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2025-11-29T19:30:00 – 2025-11-29T22:30:00

Fin : 2025-11-29T19:30:00 – 2025-11-29T22:30:00

Univers apocalyptique et histoires epiques. Sur des airs de Rap Cyber Orchestral, le projet mêle voix profondes et envolées symphoniques sur nappe de Bass Music.

Les textes rappellent la musique à l’image, c’est un véritable voyage dans différents mondes induits par notre protagoniste vocal, Hadock.

Le monde est en déclin, ravagé par les machines, envahit de zombis, la nature a perdu ses droits.

Hadock et NarSix tente de survivre dans ce chaos. Hélas il n y a sûrement plus d échappatoire, mais la musique vivra jusqu’à son dernier souffle.

dans le cadre du Festival Culture Bar-Bars Rap Cyber Orchestral