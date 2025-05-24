Récit animé Loti, d’Escale en Escale… – rue Audry de Puyravault Rochefort, 24 mai 2025 20:30, Rochefort.
Récit animé en musique par l’Harmonie Départementale de la Charente-Maritime. Nous voyagerons dans différents continents.
Rochefort 17300 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 37 64 04 17 gerard_chelomi@hotmail.fr
English : Animated story: Loti, from stopover to stopover…
The story is brought to life with music by the Harmonie Départementale de la Charente-Maritime. We’ll be travelling to different continents.
German : Animierte Erzählung: Loti, von Escale zu Escale…
Erzählung, die von der Harmonie Départementale de la Charente-Maritime musikalisch begleitet wird. Wir werden in verschiedene Kontinente reisen.
Italiano :
Una storia che prende vita con la musica dell’Harmonie Départementale de la Charente-Maritime. Viaggeremo in diversi continenti.
Espanol :
Una historia animada con música de la Harmonie Départementale de la Charente-Maritime. Viajaremos a diferentes continentes.
