Récit animé Loti, d’Escale en Escale… – rue Audry de Puyravault Rochefort, 24 mai 2025 20:30, Rochefort.

Charente-Maritime

Récit animé Loti, d’Escale en Escale… rue Audry de Puyravault Église Saint-Louis Rochefort Charente-Maritime

Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-05-24 20:30:00

fin : 2025-05-24 22:15:00

Date(s) :

2025-05-24

Récit animé en musique par l’Harmonie Départementale de la Charente-Maritime. Nous voyagerons dans différents continents.

.

rue Audry de Puyravault Église Saint-Louis

Rochefort 17300 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 37 64 04 17 gerard_chelomi@hotmail.fr

English : Animated story: Loti, from stopover to stopover…

The story is brought to life with music by the Harmonie Départementale de la Charente-Maritime. We’ll be travelling to different continents.

German : Animierte Erzählung: Loti, von Escale zu Escale…

Erzählung, die von der Harmonie Départementale de la Charente-Maritime musikalisch begleitet wird. Wir werden in verschiedene Kontinente reisen.

Italiano :

Una storia che prende vita con la musica dell’Harmonie Départementale de la Charente-Maritime. Viaggeremo in diversi continenti.

Espanol :

Una historia animada con música de la Harmonie Départementale de la Charente-Maritime. Viajaremos a diferentes continentes.

L’événement Récit animé Loti, d’Escale en Escale… Rochefort a été mis à jour le 2025-05-09 par Office de Tourisme Rochefort Océan