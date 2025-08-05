Récital à La Chabanne le bourg La Chabanne

Récital à La Chabanne le bourg La Chabanne mardi 5 août 2025.

Récital à La Chabanne

le bourg Auberge Les Campanules La Chabanne Allier

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Mardi 2025-08-05 16:00:00
fin : 2025-08-05 17:00:00

Date(s) :
2025-08-05

Récital chez l’habitant
  .

le bourg Auberge Les Campanules La Chabanne 03250 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 70 56 43 96  maria.de-wys@orange.fr

English :

Home recital

German :

Liederabend bei Einheimischen

Italiano :

Recital in una casa privata

Espanol :

Recital en un domicilio particular

L’événement Récital à La Chabanne La Chabanne a été mis à jour le 2025-07-07 par Vichy Destinations