Récital à La Chabanne le bourg La Chabanne
le bourg Auberge Les Campanules La Chabanne Allier
Tarif : – –
Début : Mardi 2025-08-05 16:00:00
fin : 2025-08-05 17:00:00
2025-08-05
Récital chez l’habitant
le bourg Auberge Les Campanules La Chabanne 03250 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 70 56 43 96 maria.de-wys@orange.fr
English :
Home recital
German :
Liederabend bei Einheimischen
Italiano :
Recital in una casa privata
Espanol :
Recital en un domicilio particular
