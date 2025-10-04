Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

Récital Catherine DARGENT Valognes

Récital Catherine DARGENT Valognes dimanche 4 octobre 2026.

Récital Catherine DARGENT

Valognes Manche

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-10-04 20:30:00
fin : 2025-10-04 23:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-10-04

Tour de chant hommage à Brel, Barbara, Becaud et Brassens par Catherine Dargent.   .

Valognes 50700 Manche Normandie +679 28956  Alafiavalognes@gmail.com

English : Récital Catherine DARGENT

German :

Italiano :

Espanol :

L’événement Récital Catherine DARGENT Valognes a été mis à jour le 2025-09-26 par OT Cotentin Le Clos du Cotentin