Récital Catherine DARGENT Valognes
Récital Catherine DARGENT Valognes dimanche 4 octobre 2026.
Récital Catherine DARGENT
Valognes Manche
Début : 2026-10-04 20:30:00
fin : 2025-10-04 23:00:00
2026-10-04
Tour de chant hommage à Brel, Barbara, Becaud et Brassens par Catherine Dargent. .
Valognes 50700 Manche Normandie +679 28956 Alafiavalognes@gmail.com
