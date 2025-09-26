RECITAL « CHANSON FRANCAISE » Rue Léo Lagrange Saint-Paul-de-Fenouillet

RECITAL « CHANSON FRANCAISE »

Rue Léo Lagrange PLACE LEON-JEAN GREGORY Saint-Paul-de-Fenouillet Pyrénées-Orientales

Nous vous invitons pour un voyage dans le temps à travers les titres de grands artistes Piaf (interprétée par Patricia Di Fraja), Hallyday (par Lennox), Dalida (par Laetitia Wystyrk), Aznavour et Nougaro (par Olivier Payré) . Un magnifique récital de la Chanson Française, vendredi 26 septembre à 20h30, salle Claude Nougaro du Foyer Rural.

Billetterie sur place ou à l’Office de Tourisme.

Rue Léo Lagrange PLACE LEON-JEAN GREGORY Saint-Paul-de-Fenouillet 66220 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 59 07 57 patrimoine@saintpauldefenouillet.fr

English :

We invite you to take a trip back in time through the songs of great artists: Piaf (performed by Patricia Di Fraja), Hallyday (by Lennox), Dalida (by Laetitia Wystyrk), Aznavour and Nougaro (by Olivier Payré). A magnificent Chanson Française recital, Friday September 26 at 8.30pm, Salle Claude Nougaro, Foyer Rural.

Tickets available on site or from the Tourist Office.

German :

Wir laden Sie zu einer Zeitreise durch die Titel großer Künstler ein: Piaf (interpretiert von Patricia Di Fraja), Hallyday (von Lennox), Dalida (von Laetitia Wystyrk), Aznavour und Nougaro (von Olivier Payré). Ein wunderbares Rezital des französischen Chansons am Freitag, den 26. September um 20.30 Uhr im Saal Claude Nougaro des Foyer Rural.

Eintrittskarten vor Ort oder im Fremdenverkehrsamt.

Italiano :

Vi invitiamo a fare un viaggio nel tempo attraverso le canzoni di grandi artisti: Piaf (cantata da Patricia Di Fraja), Hallyday (di Lennox), Dalida (di Laetitia Wystyrk), Aznavour e Nougaro (di Olivier Payré). Un magnifico recital di chanson francese, venerdì 26 settembre alle 20.30, Salle Claude Nougaro del Foyer Rural.

Biglietti disponibili sul posto o presso l’Ufficio del Turismo.

Espanol :

Le invitamos a hacer un viaje en el tiempo a través de las canciones de grandes artistas: Piaf (cantada por Patricia Di Fraja), Hallyday (por Lennox), Dalida (por Laetitia Wystyrk), Aznavour y Nougaro (por Olivier Payré). Un magnífico recital de chanson francesa, viernes 26 de septiembre a las 20:30 h, Sala Claude Nougaro del Foyer Rural.

Entradas disponibles in situ o en la Oficina de Turismo.

