RECITAL CHANSON FRANCAISE Rue Léo Lagrange Saint-Paul-de-Fenouillet

Rue Léo Lagrange Place Léon-Jean Grégory Saint-Paul-de-Fenouillet Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2025-09-26 20:30:00

Nous vous invitons pour un voyage dans le temps à travers les titres de grands artistes Piaf, Hallyday, Dalida, Aznavour. Un magnifique récital de la Chanson Française, vendredi 26 septembre à 20h30, salle Claude Nougaro du Foyer Rural.

Billetterie sur place ou à l’Office de Tourisme.

Rue Léo Lagrange Place Léon-Jean Grégory Saint-Paul-de-Fenouillet 66220 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 59 07 57

English :

We invite you to take a trip back in time through the songs of great artists: Piaf, Hallyday, Dalida, Aznavour. A magnificent recital of French chanson, Friday September 26 at 8:30pm, Salle Claude Nougaro, Foyer Rural.

Tickets available on site or from the Tourist Office.

German :

Wir laden Sie zu einer Zeitreise durch die Titel großer Künstler ein: Piaf, Hallyday, Dalida, Aznavour. Ein wunderbares Rezital des französischen Chansons am Freitag, den 26. September um 20.30 Uhr im Saal Claude Nougaro des Foyer Rural.

Eintrittskarten vor Ort oder im Fremdenverkehrsamt.

Italiano :

Vi invitiamo a fare un viaggio nel tempo attraverso le canzoni di grandi artisti: Piaf, Hallyday, Dalida, Aznavour. Un magnifico recital di chanson francese, venerdì 26 settembre alle 20.30, Salle Claude Nougaro del Foyer Rural.

Biglietti disponibili sul posto o presso l’Ufficio del Turismo.

Espanol :

Le invitamos a hacer un viaje en el tiempo a través de las canciones de grandes artistas: Piaf, Hallyday, Dalida, Aznavour. Un magnífico recital de chanson francesa, viernes 26 de septiembre a las 20:30 h, Sala Claude Nougaro del Foyer Rural.

Entradas disponibles in situ o en la Oficina de Turismo.

