Récital de piano Chapelle de Pouey-Laün Arrens-Marsous

Récital de piano Chapelle de Pouey-Laün Arrens-Marsous vendredi 18 juillet 2025.

Récital de piano

Chapelle de Pouey-Laün ARRENS-MARSOUS Arrens-Marsous Hautes-Pyrénées

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-07-18 20:30:00

fin : 2025-07-18

Date(s) :

2025-07-18

Récital de piano par Xavier Bressy.

-Première partie

Bach extrait des variations Goldberg ;

Mendelssohn extraits des variations sérieuses ;

Beethoven sonate opus 10 n°2.

-Deuxième partie

Chopin barcarolle opus 60 ; nocturnes opus 27 ; scherzo opus 31.

Organisé par l’association Opus 65 .

Chapelle de Pouey-Laün ARRENS-MARSOUS Arrens-Marsous 65400 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie

English :

Piano recital by Xavier Bressy.

-Part 1:

Bach: excerpt from the Goldberg variations;

Mendelssohn: excerpts from the serious variations;

Beethoven: Sonata Op. 10 No. 2.

-Second part:

Chopin: barcarolle op. 60; nocturnes op. 27; scherzo op. 31.

German :

Klavierabend von Xavier Bressy.

-Erster Teil :

Bach: Auszug aus den Goldbergvariationen ;

Mendelssohn: Auszüge aus den Variations sérieuses ;

Beethoven: Sonate Opus 10 Nr. 2.

-Zweiter Teil :

Chopin: Barcarolle op. 60; Nocturnes op. 27; Scherzo op. 31.

Italiano :

Recital di pianoforte di Xavier Bressy.

-Prima parte:

Bach: estratto dalle Variazioni Goldberg;

Mendelssohn: estratto dalle Variazioni serie;

Beethoven: Sonata op. 10 n. 2.

-Seconda parte:

Chopin: barcarolle op. 60; notturni op. 27; scherzo op. 31.

Espanol :

Recital de piano de Xavier Bressy.

-Primera parte:

Bach: extracto de las Variaciones Goldberg ;

Mendelssohn: fragmentos de las Variaciones serias;

Beethoven: Sonata Op. 10 nº 2.

-Segunda parte:

Chopin: barcarola opus 60; nocturnos opus 27; scherzo opus 31.

L’événement Récital de piano Arrens-Marsous a été mis à jour le 2025-07-08 par Agence Touristique des vallées de Gavarnie|CDT65