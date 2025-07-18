Récital de piano Chapelle de Pouey-Laün Arrens-Marsous

Récital de piano par Xavier Bressy.

-Première partie
Bach extrait des variations Goldberg ;
Mendelssohn extraits des variations sérieuses ;
Beethoven sonate opus 10 n°2.

-Deuxième partie
Chopin barcarolle opus 60 ; nocturnes opus 27 ; scherzo opus 31.
Organisé par l’association Opus 65   .

English :

Piano recital by Xavier Bressy.

-Part 1:
Bach: excerpt from the Goldberg variations;
Mendelssohn: excerpts from the serious variations;
Beethoven: Sonata Op. 10 No. 2.

-Second part:
Chopin: barcarolle op. 60; nocturnes op. 27; scherzo op. 31.

German :

Klavierabend von Xavier Bressy.

-Erster Teil :
Bach: Auszug aus den Goldbergvariationen ;
Mendelssohn: Auszüge aus den Variations sérieuses ;
Beethoven: Sonate Opus 10 Nr. 2.

-Zweiter Teil :
Chopin: Barcarolle op. 60; Nocturnes op. 27; Scherzo op. 31.

Italiano :

Recital di pianoforte di Xavier Bressy.

-Prima parte:
Bach: estratto dalle Variazioni Goldberg;
Mendelssohn: estratto dalle Variazioni serie;
Beethoven: Sonata op. 10 n. 2.

-Seconda parte:
Chopin: barcarolle op. 60; notturni op. 27; scherzo op. 31.

Espanol :

Recital de piano de Xavier Bressy.

-Primera parte:
Bach: extracto de las Variaciones Goldberg ;
Mendelssohn: fragmentos de las Variaciones serias;
Beethoven: Sonata Op. 10 nº 2.

-Segunda parte:
Chopin: barcarola opus 60; nocturnos opus 27; scherzo opus 31.

