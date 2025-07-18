Récital de piano Chapelle de Pouey-Laün Arrens-Marsous
Récital de piano Chapelle de Pouey-Laün Arrens-Marsous vendredi 18 juillet 2025.
Récital de piano
Chapelle de Pouey-Laün ARRENS-MARSOUS Arrens-Marsous Hautes-Pyrénées
Début : 2025-07-18 20:30:00
fin : 2025-07-18
2025-07-18
Récital de piano par Xavier Bressy.
-Première partie
Bach extrait des variations Goldberg ;
Mendelssohn extraits des variations sérieuses ;
Beethoven sonate opus 10 n°2.
-Deuxième partie
Chopin barcarolle opus 60 ; nocturnes opus 27 ; scherzo opus 31.
Organisé par l’association Opus 65 .
English :
Piano recital by Xavier Bressy.
-Part 1:
Bach: excerpt from the Goldberg variations;
Mendelssohn: excerpts from the serious variations;
Beethoven: Sonata Op. 10 No. 2.
-Second part:
Chopin: barcarolle op. 60; nocturnes op. 27; scherzo op. 31.
German :
Klavierabend von Xavier Bressy.
-Erster Teil :
Bach: Auszug aus den Goldbergvariationen ;
Mendelssohn: Auszüge aus den Variations sérieuses ;
Beethoven: Sonate Opus 10 Nr. 2.
-Zweiter Teil :
Chopin: Barcarolle op. 60; Nocturnes op. 27; Scherzo op. 31.
Italiano :
Recital di pianoforte di Xavier Bressy.
-Prima parte:
Bach: estratto dalle Variazioni Goldberg;
Mendelssohn: estratto dalle Variazioni serie;
Beethoven: Sonata op. 10 n. 2.
-Seconda parte:
Chopin: barcarolle op. 60; notturni op. 27; scherzo op. 31.
Espanol :
Recital de piano de Xavier Bressy.
-Primera parte:
Bach: extracto de las Variaciones Goldberg ;
Mendelssohn: fragmentos de las Variaciones serias;
Beethoven: Sonata Op. 10 nº 2.
-Segunda parte:
Chopin: barcarola opus 60; nocturnos opus 27; scherzo opus 31.
