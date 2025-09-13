Récital de piano Christophe Sirodeau Le Mayne Gavaudun

Récital de piano Christophe Sirodeau Le Mayne Gavaudun samedi 13 septembre 2025.

Récital de piano Christophe Sirodeau

Le Mayne 231 route de Lacapelle Gavaudun Lot-et-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-09-13

fin : 2025-09-13

Date(s) :

2025-09-13

Récital de piano par Christophe Sirodeau.

« Triomphe du romantisme » Schubert, Chopin, Brahms, Schumann et Liszt.

Récital de piano par Christophe Sirodeau.

« Triomphe du romantisme » Schubert, Chopin, Brahms, Schumann et Liszt. .

Le Mayne 231 route de Lacapelle Gavaudun 47150 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 53 75 12 09 billets@recitals-de-piano.fr

English : Récital de piano Christophe Sirodeau

Piano recital by Christophe Sirodeau.

« Triumph of Romanticism »: Schubert, Chopin, Brahms, Schumann and Liszt.

German : Récital de piano Christophe Sirodeau

Klavierabend von Christophe Sirodeau.

« Triumph der Romantik »: Schubert, Chopin, Brahms, Schumann und Liszt.

Italiano :

Recital pianistico di Christophe Sirodeau.

« Trionfo del Romanticismo »: Schubert, Chopin, Brahms, Schumann e Liszt.

Espanol : Récital de piano Christophe Sirodeau

Recital de piano de Christophe Sirodeau.

« Triunfo del Romanticismo »: Schubert, Chopin, Brahms, Schumann y Liszt.

L’événement Récital de piano Christophe Sirodeau Gavaudun a été mis à jour le 2025-08-06 par OT Coeur de Bastides