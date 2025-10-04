Recital de piano Le Petit Palais de Chaillot Colonzelle

Recital de piano Le Petit Palais de Chaillot Colonzelle samedi 4 octobre 2025.

Recital de piano

Le Petit Palais de Chaillot 10 rue de la mairie 26230 Colonzelle Colonzelle Drôme

Tarif : – – EUR

Libre participation

JS Bach Les 30 Variations Goldberg par Rébecca Chaillot
Le Petit Palais de Chaillot 10 rue de la mairie 26230 Colonzelle Colonzelle 26230 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 76 74 28 61 

English :

JS Bach The 30 Goldberg Variations by Rébecca Chaillot

German :

JS Bach Die 30 Goldberg-Variationen von Rébecca Chaillot

Italiano :

JS Bach Le 30 variazioni Goldberg di Rébecca Chaillot

Espanol :

JS Bach Las 30 Variaciones Goldberg por Rébecca Chaillot

