Recital de piano Le Petit Palais de Chaillot Colonzelle

JS Bach Les 30 Variations Goldberg par Rébecca Chaillot
Le Petit Palais de Chaillot 10 rue de la mairie 26230 Colonzelle Colonzelle 26230 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 76 74 28 61
English :
JS Bach The 30 Goldberg Variations by Rébecca Chaillot
German :
JS Bach Die 30 Goldberg-Variationen von Rébecca Chaillot
Italiano :
JS Bach Le 30 variazioni Goldberg di Rébecca Chaillot
Espanol :
JS Bach Las 30 Variaciones Goldberg por Rébecca Chaillot
