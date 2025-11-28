Récital de piano par Adrien Brandeis Bourges
Récital de piano par Adrien Brandeis
15 Rue Edouard Branly Bourges Cher
Récital de piano jazz à l’Espace Pita, interprété par l’artiste Adrien Brandeis.
Le pianiste Adrien Brandeis dévoilera son tout nouvel album un véritable tourbillon de couleurs et de rythmes !
Son jazz lumineux fait danser ses influences, mêlant avec élégance la grâce de la musique classique, la chaleur vibrante des sonorités latines et l’énergie pétillante du jazz. .
15 Rue Edouard Branly Bourges 18000 Cher Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 50 34 14 21 playintheattic@gmail.com
English :
Jazz piano recital at Espace Pita, performed by artist Adrien Brandeis.
German :
Jazz-Klavierabend im Espace Pita, vorgetragen von dem Künstler Adrien Brandeis.
Italiano :
Recital di pianoforte jazz all’Espace Pita, eseguito dall’artista Adrien Brandeis.
Espanol :
Recital de piano jazz en Espace Pita, interpretado por el artista Adrien Brandeis.
