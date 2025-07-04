Récital guitare Samuel Isoard café théâtre andarta Die 4 juillet 2025 18:00

Drôme

Récital guitare Samuel Isoard café théâtre andarta 57 rue émile laurens Die Drôme

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-07-04 18:00:00

fin : 2025-07-04 19:30:00

Date(s) :

2025-07-04

La guitare instrument du voyageur, du troubadour a su conquérir tous les continents

et s’adapter aux diverses cultures, à la fois comme instrument soliste mais aussi en tant que fidèle accompagnatrice des chanteurs.

.

café théâtre andarta 57 rue émile laurens

Die 26150 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 22 00 81

English :

The guitar the instrument of the traveler, the troubadour has conquered every continent

cultures, both as a solo instrument and as a faithful accompanist to singers.

German :

Die Gitarre das Instrument des Reisenden, des Troubadours hat es geschafft, alle Kontinente zu erobern

und sich den verschiedenen Kulturen anzupassen, sowohl als Soloinstrument als auch als treue Begleiterin von Sängern.

Italiano :

La chitarra lo strumento del viaggiatore, del trovatore ha conquistato tutti i continenti e si è adattata a diverse culture, sia come strumento solista che come fedele accompagnatore di cantanti

e si è adattata alle diverse culture, sia come strumento solista che come fedele accompagnatore di cantanti.

Espanol :

La guitarra -instrumento del viajero, del trovador- ha conquistado todos los continentes

y se ha adaptado a diferentes culturas, tanto como instrumento solista como fiel acompañante de cantantes.

