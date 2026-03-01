Récital Poètes en Liberté Château du Charmois Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy
Récital Poètes en Liberté Château du Charmois Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy samedi 28 mars 2026.
Récital Poètes en Liberté
Château du Charmois 2 Avenue du Charmois ou Allée Jean Legras Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
0
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-03-28 14:30:00
fin : 2026-03-28 16:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-03-28
Récital de poésies sous le thème Poètes en Liberté .Tout public
0 .
Château du Charmois 2 Avenue du Charmois ou Allée Jean Legras Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy 54500 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 6 11 47 33 39
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English :
Poetry recital on the theme Poètes en Liberté .
L’événement Récital Poètes en Liberté Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy a été mis à jour le 2026-03-16 par DESTINATION NANCY