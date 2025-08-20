Récital solo et duo De Bach aux rythmes de tango Chemin de Penhors-Izella Pouldreuzic

Chemin de Penhors-Izella Chapelle de Penhors Pouldreuzic Finistère

Avec Jean David Rohou flûte traversière et Marion Clot accordéon   .

Chemin de Penhors-Izella Chapelle de Penhors Pouldreuzic 29710 Finistère Bretagne +33 7 87 95 42 08 

