Récital solo et duo De Bach aux rythmes de tango Chemin de Penhors-Izella Pouldreuzic mercredi 20 août 2025.
Chemin de Penhors-Izella Chapelle de Penhors Pouldreuzic
Début : 2025-08-20 20:30:00
fin : 2025-08-20
2025-08-20
Avec Jean David Rohou flûte traversière et Marion Clot accordéon .
Chemin de Penhors-Izella Chapelle de Penhors Pouldreuzic 29710 Finistère Bretagne +33 7 87 95 42 08
