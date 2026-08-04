Informations pratiques

Roujan

RÉCITAL VIOLON SOLO AÏSHA ORAZBAYEVA

Roujan Hérault

Tarif : 19 – 19 – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-04

fin : 2026-08-04

Date(s) :

2026-08-04

Une soirée d’exception sous les étoiles (ou sous les voûtes)

Mardi 4 août, nous avons l’immense honneur d’accueillir la violoniste internationale Aisha Orazbayeva pour un récital solo captivant.

Reconnue pour sa virtuosité et l’intensité émotionnelle de son jeu, elle investira le cadre majestueux du domaine pour une parenthèse musicale rare, oscillant entre grandes œuvres du répertoire.

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Roujan 34320 Hérault Occitanie

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

An Exceptional Evening Under the Stars (or Under the Vaulted Ceilings)

On Tuesday, August 4, we have the immense honor of welcoming internationally renowned violinist Aisha Orazbayeva for a captivating solo recital.

Renowned for her virtuosity and the emotional intensity of her playing, she will take the stage in the estate’s majestic setting for a rare musical interlude, performing a selection of masterpieces from the repertoire.

L’événement RÉCITAL VIOLON SOLO AÏSHA ORAZBAYEVA Roujan a été mis à jour le 2026-07-31 par 34 OT AVANT-MONTS