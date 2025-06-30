REDOUANE BOUGHERABA – METZ CONGRES ROBERT SCHUMAN Metz

REDOUANE BOUGHERABA Début : 2026-01-09 à 20:00. Tarif : – euros.

Redouane?Bougheraba, le Marseillais puissant mêlant scènes, écrans et réseaux, lance sa première tournée mondiale avec un nouveau spectacle 100?% inédit, émotionnellement riche et hilarant. Entre impros affûtées, chambrage complice et punchlines sociétales, il porte l’humour à un tout autre niveau.

Vous pouvez obtenir votre billet ici

METZ CONGRES ROBERT SCHUMAN PARVIS DE L’AMPHITHÉÂTRE, 57000 Metz 57