Caixas

REFLETS DES ASPRES

Caixas Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-30 10:00:00

fin : 2026-05-30 19:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-30

Prévue à la salle polyvalente et sur la place du village, cette manifestation réunira artistes, habitants, photographes, artisans et passionnés du patrimoine autour d’une même ambition raconter les Aspres à travers leurs paysages, leurs savoir-fair…

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Caixas 66300 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie caixaspatrimoine@gmail.com

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English :

Scheduled to take place at the Salle Polyvalente and in the village square, this event will bring together artists, local residents, photographers, craftsmen and heritage enthusiasts with the same ambition: to tell the story of the Aspres region through its landscapes, its know-how…

L’événement REFLETS DES ASPRES Caixas a été mis à jour le 2026-05-18 par OTI ASPRES-THUIR