REFLETS DES ASPRES Caixas
REFLETS DES ASPRES Caixas samedi 30 mai 2026.
Caixas
REFLETS DES ASPRES
Caixas Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-30 10:00:00
fin : 2026-05-30 19:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-05-30
Prévue à la salle polyvalente et sur la place du village, cette manifestation réunira artistes, habitants, photographes, artisans et passionnés du patrimoine autour d’une même ambition raconter les Aspres à travers leurs paysages, leurs savoir-fair…
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Caixas 66300 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie caixaspatrimoine@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Scheduled to take place at the Salle Polyvalente and in the village square, this event will bring together artists, local residents, photographers, craftsmen and heritage enthusiasts with the same ambition: to tell the story of the Aspres region through its landscapes, its know-how…
L’événement REFLETS DES ASPRES Caixas a été mis à jour le 2026-05-18 par OTI ASPRES-THUIR