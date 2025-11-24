Réflexion sur le changement climatique Chantérac
Réflexion sur le changement climatique Chantérac lundi 24 novembre 2025.
Réflexion sur le changement climatique
Espace Cantarius Chantérac Dordogne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-11-24
fin : 2025-11-24
Date(s) :
2025-11-24
Changement climatique Quel avenir pour nos Forêts ?
18h-20h, Espace Cantarius
Association Jardin Nature Mairie 05 53 82 60 53
Changement climatique Quel avenir pour nos Forêts ?
18h-20h, Espace Cantarius
Association Jardin Nature Mairie 05 53 82 60 53 .
Espace Cantarius Chantérac 24190 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 53 82 60 53
English : Réflexion sur le changement climatique
Climate change: What future for our forests?
6-8pm, Espace Cantarius
Association Jardin Nature Town Hall 05 53 82 60 53
German : Réflexion sur le changement climatique
Klimawandel: Welche Zukunft für unsere Wälder?
18-20 Uhr, Espace Cantarius
Association Jardin Nature Rathaus 05 53 82 60 53
Italiano :
Cambiamento climatico: Quale futuro per le nostre foreste?
18.00-20.00, Spazio Cantarius
Associazione Jardin Nature Municipio 05 53 82 60 53
Espanol : Réflexion sur le changement climatique
Cambio climático: ¿Qué futuro para nuestros bosques?
18.00-20.00 h, Espacio Cantarius
Asociación Jardin Nature Ayuntamiento 05 53 82 60 53
L’événement Réflexion sur le changement climatique Chantérac a été mis à jour le 2025-11-06 par Vallée de l’Isle en Périgord