Réflexion sur le changement climatique Chantérac

Réflexion sur le changement climatique Chantérac lundi 24 novembre 2025.

Espace Cantarius Chantérac Dordogne

Changement climatique Quel avenir pour nos Forêts ?

Espace Cantarius Chantérac 24190 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 53 82 60 53 

English : Réflexion sur le changement climatique

Climate change: What future for our forests?

6-8pm, Espace Cantarius

Association Jardin Nature Town Hall 05 53 82 60 53

German : Réflexion sur le changement climatique

Klimawandel: Welche Zukunft für unsere Wälder?

18-20 Uhr, Espace Cantarius

Association Jardin Nature Rathaus 05 53 82 60 53

Italiano :

Cambiamento climatico: Quale futuro per le nostre foreste?

18.00-20.00, Spazio Cantarius

Associazione Jardin Nature Municipio 05 53 82 60 53

Espanol : Réflexion sur le changement climatique

Cambio climático: ¿Qué futuro para nuestros bosques?

18.00-20.00 h, Espacio Cantarius

Asociación Jardin Nature Ayuntamiento 05 53 82 60 53

