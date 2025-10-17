Regards croisés Portugal / Provence Palais de l’Archevêché Aix-en-Provence

Regards croisés Portugal / Provence

Du 17/10/2025 au 05/01/2026 le mardi de 13h30 à 17h et de 10h à 12h30. Palais de l’Archevêché 28 Place Des Martyrs de la Résistance Aix-en-Provence Bouches-du-Rhône

Début : Mardi 2025-10-17

fin : 2026-01-05

2025-10-17

Pour sa 25e édition, PHOT’AIX met à l’honneur la photographie portugaise pour fêter les 40 ans de jumelage de la Ville d’Aix-en-Provence avec celle de Coimbra. L’édition 2025 honorera également la collaboration entamée avec Le Festival Photo IMAGO LISBOA.

Une nostalgie transparaît, tant dans les appartements abandonnés, que dans l’intimité des intérieurs, ou encore dans la vie des gitans et manouches.

Ces Regards Croisés nous offrent dix sensibilités dont les frontières géographiques ne sont pas distinctes. Pas de thème imposé, mais une liberté d’explorer la photographie contemporaine.



// Les 10 photographes des Regards Croisés //

Luisa FERREIRA / Nadine JESTIN

Gonçalo FONSECA / Yves LACROIX

Maria OLIVEIRA / Marie SUEUR

Susana PAIVA / Robert COLOGNOLI

Pauliana VALENTE PIMENTEL / Jean-Louis MERCIER .

Palais de l’Archevêché 28 Place Des Martyrs de la Résistance Aix-en-Provence 13100 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur

English :

For its 25th edition, PHOT?AIX will honor Portuguese photography to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the twinning of the City of Aix-en-Provence with that of Coimbra. The 2025 edition will also honor the collaboration begun with the IMAGO LISBOA Photo Festival.

German :

Ausgabe von PHOT?AIX stellt die portugiesische Fotografie in den Mittelpunkt, um die 40-jährige Städtepartnerschaft zwischen Aix-en-Provence und Coimbra zu feiern. Die Ausgabe 2025 wird auch die Zusammenarbeit mit dem Festival Photo IMAGO LISBOA würdigen.

Italiano :

Per la sua 25a edizione, PHOT?AIX renderà omaggio alla fotografia portoghese per celebrare il 40° anniversario del gemellaggio tra la città di Aix-en-Provence e la città di Coimbra. L’edizione 2025 onorerà anche la collaborazione avviata con l’IMAGO LISBOA Photo Festival.

Espanol :

En su 25ª edición, PHOT?AIX rendirá homenaje a la fotografía portuguesa para celebrar el 40º aniversario del hermanamiento de la ciudad de Aix-en-Provence con la ciudad de Coimbra. La edición de 2025 honrará también la colaboración iniciada con el Festival de fotografía IMAGO LISBOA.

