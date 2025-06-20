Regards croisés »Qui suis-je? Comment se fabrique l’identité? » – Place Noël Poujade Gourdon 20 juin 2025 18:30

Rencontre de la neuroscientifique Zoé Husson et de l’anthropologue Amandine Delord autour des questions de l’identité culturelle et sociale d’un individu (liberté ou conditionnement ?), et des notions de soi et de non-soi (immunité, microbiote, neurones miroirs, contagions émotionnelles).

Place Noël Poujade La BIG

Gourdon 46300 Lot Occitanie +33 5 65 41 30 92

English :

Neuroscientist Zoé Husson and anthropologist Amandine Delord meet to discuss questions of cultural and social identity (freedom or conditioning?), and notions of self and non-self (immunity, microbiota, mirror neurons, emotional contagion).

German :

Treffen der Neurowissenschaftlerin Zoé Husson und der Anthropologin Amandine Delord zu Fragen der kulturellen und sozialen Identität eines Individuums (Freiheit oder Konditionierung?) und der Begriffe Selbst und Nicht-Selbst (Immunität, Mikrobiota, Spiegelneuronen, emotionale Ansteckung).

Italiano :

La neuroscienziata Zoé Husson e l’antropologa Amandine Delord affrontano i temi dell’identità culturale e sociale dell’individuo (libertà o condizionamento?) e le nozioni di sé e non sé (immunità, microbiota, neuroni specchio, contagio emotivo).

Espanol :

La neurocientífica Zoé Husson y la antropóloga Amandine Delord debaten las cuestiones de la identidad cultural y social del individuo (¿libertad o condicionamiento?), y las nociones de yo y no-yo (inmunidad, microbiota, neuronas espejo, contagio emocional).

