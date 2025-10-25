Régate Trophée d’Automne Antibes
Régate Trophée d’Automne Antibes samedi 25 octobre 2025.
Alpes-Maritimes
Régate Trophée d’Automne Port Vauban Quai Nord Société des Régates d’Antibes Antibes Alpes-Maritimes
Début : Samedi 2025-10-25
fin : 2025-10-26
2025-10-25
Régate Trophée d’Automne.
Port Vauban Quai Nord Société des Régates d’Antibes
Antibes 06600 Alpes-Maritimes Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 92 91 13 13 regates@sr-antibes.fr
English : Autumn Trophy Regatta
Autumn Trophy Regatta.
German :
Regatta Trophée d’Automne.
Italiano :
Regata del Trofeo d’Autunno.
Espanol :
Regata Trofeo de Otoño.
