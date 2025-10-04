Rejoignez notre stand Hari&Co pour un apéritif végétal et gourmand MONOPRIX PARIS BELLEVILLE Paris
Rejoignez notre stand Hari&Co pour un apéritif végétal et gourmand Samedi 4 octobre, 10h00, 14h00 MONOPRIX PARIS BELLEVILLE Paris
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2025-10-04T10:00:00 – 2025-10-04T13:00:00
Fin : 2025-10-04T14:00:00 – 2025-10-04T18:00:00
Goûtez la plancha Hari&Co composée de nems, empanadas, keftas et samossas. Et récupérez des bons de réductions immédiates valables sur l’ensemble de leurs produits !
MONOPRIX PARIS BELLEVILLE 133 Rue de Belleville, 75019 Paris Paris 75019 Quartier d’Amérique Paris Île-de-France
Hari&Co propose une gamme apéritive à partager (ou non), sans modération !