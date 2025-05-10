Rembobine ton cinéma ! – LUZ-SAINT-SAUVEUR Luz-Saint-Sauveur, 10 mai 2025 14:00, Luz-Saint-Sauveur.

Rembobine ton cinéma ! LUZ-SAINT-SAUVEUR 26, place Saint Clément Luz-Saint-Sauveur Hautes-Pyrénées

Rembobine ton cinéma, c’est le rendez-vous cinéma pour les plus jeunes !

« Rembobine ton cinéma C’est le rendez-vous jeunesse pour partager un film, un goûter et une activité ! Le tarif cinéma est le même mais le goûter et l’activité sont offerts après la séance.

Synopsis Préhistoriques ou domestiques, rigolos ou ramollos, minuscules ou noctambules ces animaux là font un sacré gala. Programme de 3 courts métrages avec « Bellysaurus », « Foxtale » et « Zoobox ». »

> À partir de 8 ans. 7 EUR.

Luz-Saint-Sauveur 65120 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 62 92 38 38

English :

Rembobine ton cinéma is the cinema rendez-vous for the very young!

« Remobine ton cinéma » is the meeting place for young people to share a film, a snack and an activity! The cinema ticket price is the same, but the snack and activity are offered after the screening.

Synopsis: Prehistoric or domestic, funny or squishy, tiny or nocturnal: these animals put on quite a show. Program of 3 short films: « Bellysaurus », « Foxtale » and « Zoobox »

German :

Rembobine ton cinéma ist der Kino-Treffpunkt für die Jüngsten!

« Rembobine ton cinéma »: Das ist der Treffpunkt für Jugendliche, um gemeinsam einen Film, einen Snack und eine Aktivität zu genießen! Der Kinopreis ist derselbe, aber der Snack und die Aktivität werden nach der Vorstellung angeboten.

Synopsis: Ob prähistorisch oder häuslich, lustig oder weich, winzig oder nachtaktiv: Diese Tiere machen eine ziemliche Gala. Programm aus drei Kurzfilmen mit « Bellysaurus », « Foxtale » und « Zoobox » »

Italiano :

Remobine ton cinéma è l’evento cinematografico per i giovanissimi!

« Riavvolgi il tuo cinema » è un luogo di incontro per i giovani per condividere un film, una merenda e un’attività! Il prezzo del biglietto del cinema è lo stesso, ma la merenda e l’attività sono gratuite dopo la proiezione.

Sinossi: Preistorici o domestici, buffi o viscidi, minuscoli o notturni: questi animali danno vita a un vero e proprio spettacolo. Programma di 3 cortometraggi: « Bellysaurus », « Foxtale » e « Zoobox »

Espanol :

¡Remobine ton cinéma es el evento cinematográfico para los más pequeños!

« Remobine ton cinéma »: ¡es un lugar de encuentro para que los jóvenes compartan una película, un tentempié y una actividad! El precio de la entrada es el mismo, pero la merienda y la actividad son gratuitas después de la proyección.

Sinopsis: Prehistóricos o domésticos, divertidos o esponjosos, diminutos o nocturnos: estos animales dan todo un espectáculo. Programa de 3 cortometrajes: « Bellysaurus », « Foxtale » y « Zoobox »

