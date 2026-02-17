Rémi Boyes Bombus Terrestris

Metz Moselle

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Jeudi Jeudi 2026-03-26 20:00:00

fin : 2026-03-26

Date(s) :

2026-03-26

Ce que vous allez voir, c’est le fruit de 12 ans de travail et de 36 ans d’existence en tant qu’humain.

Après un premier spectacle joué un an et demi au Point Virgule à Paris et en tournée à guichets fermés, Rémi revient avec de nouveaux trucs qu’il trouve marrants: ses observations sur la trentaine, sur la nature et comment vivre avec soi même. Ce spectacle utilise le maximum de ses capacités cognitives qu’il décrit comme “dans la normale”. Il adore parler et faire rire et c’est certainement ce qui vous attend en venant voir ce nouveau spectacle !Tout public

Metz 57000 Moselle Grand Est

English :

What you’re about to see is the fruit of 12 years’ work and 36 years of human existence.

After a first show that played for a year and a half at the Point Virgule in Paris, and a sold-out tour, Rémi is back with some new stuff he finds funny: his observations on the thirties, on nature and how to live with oneself. This show makes the most of his cognitive abilities, which he describes as ?within the normal range? He loves to talk and make people laugh, and that’s certainly what you can expect when you come and see this new show!

