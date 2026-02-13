RENCONTRE À LA LIBRAIRIE VICTOR & MADELEINE DE BAIBA KURPNIECE Canet-en-Roussillon
RENCONTRE À LA LIBRAIRIE VICTOR & MADELEINE DE BAIBA KURPNIECE
Canet-en-Roussillon Pyrénées-Orientales
Début : 2026-04-25 18:00:00
fin : 2026-04-25
2026-04-25
Un moment d’échange avec une artiste Lettone sur la musique , avec une ouverture vers d’autres traditions !
Canet-en-Roussillon 66140 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie contact@chateaudelesparrou.fr
English :
A moment of exchange with a Latvian artist on music, with an opening towards other traditions!
