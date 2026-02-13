RENCONTRE À LA LIBRAIRIE VICTOR & MADELEINE DE BAIBA KURPNIECE

Canet-en-Roussillon Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2026-04-25 18:00:00

fin : 2026-04-25

2026-04-25

Un moment d’échange avec une artiste Lettone sur la musique , avec une ouverture vers d’autres traditions !

Canet-en-Roussillon 66140 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie contact@chateaudelesparrou.fr

English :

A moment of exchange with a Latvian artist on music, with an opening towards other traditions!

