RENCONTRE ADOS AVEC MELANIE AUX BAINS D’AVENE Bédarieux 9 juillet 2025 07:00

Hérault

RENCONTRE ADOS AVEC MELANIE AUX BAINS D’AVENE Les Bains d’Avène Bédarieux Hérault

Tarif : 0 – 0 – 0 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-07-09

fin : 2025-07-09

Date(s) :

2025-07-09

Rencontre Ados à l’Espace Animations les Muriers aux Bains d’Avène.

Venez découvrir profiter d’un instant autour de jeux sport et art. Au programme « Web Radio »

RDV à l’Espace animations les Muriers aux Bains d’Avène.

Gratuit, sur inscription au 04 67 23 46 30. Nombre de places limité.

Les Bains d’Avène

Bédarieux 34260 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 23 46 30

English :

Teen meeting at Espace Animations les Muriers at Bains d’Avène.

Come and enjoy a game of sport and art. Web Radio » program

RDV at Espace Animations les Muriers at Bains d’Avène.

Free, registration required on 04 67 23 46 30. Limited number of places.

German :

Teenager-Treff im Espace Animations les Muriers in Les Bains d’Avène.

Kommen Sie und entdecken Sie, wie Sie einen Moment lang Sport- und Kunstspiele genießen können. Auf dem Programm steht « Web Radio »

RDV im Espace Animations les Muriers in Les Bains d’Avène.

Kostenlos, nach Anmeldung unter 04 67 23 46 30. Begrenzte Anzahl an Plätzen.

Italiano :

Gli adolescenti si incontrano all’Espace Animations les Muriers ai Bains d’Avène.

Venite a divertirvi con un gioco di sport e arte. Programma « Web Radio

Appuntamento all’Espace Animations les Muriers ai Bains d’Avène.

Gratuito, iscrizione obbligatoria al numero 04 67 23 46 30. Numero di posti limitato.

Espanol :

Los adolescentes se reúnen en el Espace Animations les Muriers en los Bains d’Avène.

Ven a disfrutar de un juego de deporte y arte. Programa « Web Radio

Cita en el Espace Animations les Muriers de Bains d’Avène.

Gratuito, previa inscripción en el 04 67 23 46 30. Plazas limitadas.

