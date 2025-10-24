Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

RENCONTRE Apéro tricot Montfort-sur-Meu vendredi 24 octobre 2025.

Place de la Gare Montfort-sur-Meu Ille-et-Vilaine

Tarif : – –

Début : 2025-10-24 18:00:00
fin : 2025-10-24 20:00:00

Passons un moment convivial autour d’un verre entre tricoteur.ses

Rdv le 24 octobre entre 18h et 20h à Quai n°3.

Les participants sont invités à amener leurs aiguilles et laine.
Gratuit.   .

Place de la Gare Montfort-sur-Meu 35160 Ille-et-Vilaine Bretagne +33 7 74 96 62 62 

