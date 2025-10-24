RENCONTRE Apéro tricot Montfort-sur-Meu
RENCONTRE Apéro tricot Montfort-sur-Meu vendredi 24 octobre 2025.
RENCONTRE Apéro tricot
Place de la Gare Montfort-sur-Meu Ille-et-Vilaine
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-24 18:00:00
fin : 2025-10-24 20:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-10-24
Passons un moment convivial autour d’un verre entre tricoteur.ses
Rdv le 24 octobre entre 18h et 20h à Quai n°3.
Les participants sont invités à amener leurs aiguilles et laine.
Gratuit. .
Place de la Gare Montfort-sur-Meu 35160 Ille-et-Vilaine Bretagne +33 7 74 96 62 62
English :
German :
Italiano :
Espanol :
L’événement RENCONTRE Apéro tricot Montfort-sur-Meu a été mis à jour le 2025-10-20 par OT Montfort Communauté