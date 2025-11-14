Rencontre avec Carine Gaubert-Le Bourdon A la librairie Le Vent des Mots Lannemezan

Rencontre avec Carine Gaubert-Le Bourdon

A la librairie Le Vent des Mots 47 rue Victor Hugo Lannemezan Hautes-Pyrénées

Début : 2025-11-14 17:00:00

fin : 2025-11-14

2025-11-14

Professeur de philosophie au lycée Michelet à Lannemezan, Carine Gaubert-Le Bourdon nous fera le plaisir de nous présenter son premier roman Des profondeurs édité aux éditions Les Perséides. Elle reviendra sur la rencontre entre Freud, Jung et Ferenczi au début du XXè siècle lors d’une croisière

.

English :

Carine Gaubert-Le Bourdon, a philosophy teacher at Lycée Michelet in Lannemezan, is delighted to present her first novel Des profondeurs , published by Les Perséides. She will tell us about the meeting between Freud, Jung and Ferenczi at the beginning of the 20th century during a cruise

German :

Carine Gaubert-Le Bourdon, Philosophielehrerin am Lycée Michelet in Lannemezan, wird uns ihren ersten Roman Des profondeurs vorstellen, der im Verlag Les Perséides erschienen ist. Sie wird auf die Begegnung zwischen Freud, Jung und Ferenczi während einer Kreuzfahrt zu Beginn des 20

Italiano :

Carine Gaubert-Le Bourdon, insegnante di filosofia al Lycée Michelet di Lannemezan, è lieta di presentare il suo primo romanzo, Des profondeurs, pubblicato da Les Perséides. Ci parlerà dell’incontro tra Freud, Jung e Ferenczi all’inizio del XX secolo durante una crociera

Espanol :

Carine Gaubert-Le Bourdon, profesora de filosofía en el Liceo Michelet de Lannemezan, tiene el placer de presentar su primera novela, Des profondeurs, publicada por Les Perséides. Nos hablará del encuentro entre Freud, Jung y Ferenczi a principios del siglo XX durante un crucero

