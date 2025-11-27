Rencontre avec Cédric Calandraud Angoulême

Rencontre avec Cédric Calandraud

Rencontre Talents du territoire avec Cédric Calandraud, photographe et sociologue originaire de La Rochefoucauld, il présentera son enquête de six ans sur la jeunesse rurale charentaise.

4 place du champ de Mars 16000 Angoulême Angoulême 16000 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 45 37 33 69 hello@lelieuutile-angouleme.fr

English :

Talents du territoire meeting with Cédric Calandraud, photographer and sociologist from La Rochefoucauld, who will present his six-year study of rural youth in Charente.

German :

Treffen Talents du territoire mit Cédric Calandraud, Fotograf und Soziologe aus La Rochefoucauld. Er wird seine sechsjährige Untersuchung über die Landjugend in der Charente vorstellen.

Italiano :

Talents du territoire con Cédric Calandraud, fotografo e sociologo di La Rochefoucauld, che presenterà il suo studio di sei anni sulla gioventù rurale della Charente.

Espanol :

Encuentro Talents du territoire con Cédric Calandraud, fotógrafo y sociólogo de La Rochefoucauld, que presentará su estudio de seis años sobre la juventud rural de Charente.

