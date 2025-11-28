Rencontre avec Jeanne Seignol Médiathèque Valery-Larbaud Vichy

Rencontre avec Jeanne Seignol

Médiathèque Valery-Larbaud 106-110 rue du Maréchal Lyautey Vichy Allier

Rencontre avec Jeanne Seignol en résidence organisée par le prix Albert-Londres à Vichy autour de la question La place des journalistes sur les réseaux sociaux et animée par Sophie Bouillon (Prix Albert Londres 2009)

Médiathèque Valery-Larbaud 106-110 rue du Maréchal Lyautey Vichy 03200 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 70 58 42 50 mediatheque@ville-vichy.fr

English :

Meeting with Jeanne Seignol in residence organized by the Albert-London Prize in Vichy on the question: The place of journalists on social networks , moderated by Sophie Bouillon (Prix Albert Londres 2009)

German :

Treffen mit Jeanne Seignol in Residence, organisiert vom Albert-London-Preis in Vichy zum Thema: Der Platz der Journalisten in sozialen Netzwerken , moderiert von Sophie Bouillon (Albert-London-Preis 2009)

Italiano :

Incontro con Jeanne Seignol in residenza organizzato dal Premio Albert-Londra a Vichy sul tema Il posto dei giornalisti sui social network , moderato da Sophie Bouillon (Prix Albert Londres 2009)

Espanol :

Encuentro con Jeanne Seignol en residencia organizada por el Premio Albert-Londres en Vichy sobre el tema El lugar de los periodistas en las redes sociales , moderado por Sophie Bouillon (Premio Albert Londres 2009)

