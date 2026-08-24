Informations pratiques

Lamarche

Rencontre avec… la France entre monts et merveilles

6 Rue Marcel Arburger Lamarche Vosges

Tarif : – – EUR

0

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-10-09 20:00:00

fin : 2026-10-09 20:55:00

Date(s) :

2026-10-09

Y a-t-il un rapport entre la recette de la quiche lorraine et le théâtre classique ? A priori non et pourtant… Non sans manque d’inventivité, deux cuisto-tragi-comédiens vont pétrir la pâte en jouant Molière, battre les œufs en jouant Corneille, mettre au four la quiche en jouant Shakespeare. Une aventure entre(mets)teuse, burlesque et farineuse pleine de rebondissements et de gourmandises.

Nous voici dans les coulisses de la création culinaire, où le texte se mélange à la farine, où l’alexandrin se fond dans la migaine et les lardons. Nous allons savourer les mots, la langue du théâtre avec gourmandise sans en perdre une miette.Tout public

0 .

6 Rue Marcel Arburger Lamarche 88320 Vosges Grand Est +33 3 29 31 10 95

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Is there a connection between the recipe for quiche lorraine and classical theater? At first glance, no—and yet… Not without a touch of creativity, two chef-tragicomic actors will knead the dough while performing Molière, beat the eggs while performing Corneille, and bake the quiche while performing Shakespeare. A culinary, burlesque, and flour-filled adventure full of twists and turns and delicious treats.

Here we are behind the scenes of culinary creation, where the text mixes with the flour, where the alexandrine melts into the egg mixture and the bacon bits. We’ll savor the words—the language of the theater—with relish, without missing a single crumb.

L’événement Rencontre avec… la France entre monts et merveilles Lamarche a été mis à jour le 2026-08-24 par VOSGES TOURISME