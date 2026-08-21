Informations pratiques

Landaville

Rencontre avec… la France entre monts et merveilles

21 Rue les quatre vents Landaville Vosges

Tarif : – – EUR

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Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-11-13 20:00:00

fin : 2026-11-13 21:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-11-13

L’itinéraire peu ordinaire d’un agriculteur du Périgord devenu… comédien !

Jean-Baptiste fut durant 10 ans agriculteur sur la commune de Ste-Orse, près du château de Hautefort. Enfant, ce monument berçait ses rêves de théâtre. Molière lui-même y aurait trouvé son Avare dit-on…

L’univers du comédien s’est développé autour, dans cette campagne qui l’a vu naître, nourri de cette nature et des personnages authentiques qui l’habitent. C’est cette authenticité qui porte Jean-Baptiste depuis toujours et jusque dans son art.Tout public

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21 Rue les quatre vents Landaville 88300 Vosges Grand Est +33 3 29 31 10 95

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English :

The Unusual Journey of a Farmer from the Périgord Who Became… an Actor!

For 10 years, Jean-Baptiste was a farmer in the town of Sainte-Orse, near the Château de Hautefort. As a child, this historic site inspired his dreams of theater. It is said that Molière himself found inspiration for his play *The Miser* there.

The world of acting took shape around him in the countryside where he was born, nourished by nature and the authentic people who live there. It is this authenticity that has always driven Jean-Baptiste, even in his art.

L’événement Rencontre avec… la France entre monts et merveilles Landaville a été mis à jour le 2026-08-21 par OFFICE DE TOURISME DE L’OUEST DES VOSGES