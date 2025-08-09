Rencontre avec l’auteur Sacha Bertrand pour « 11h02 le vent se lève » Editions Guérin Paulsen Chamonix-Mont-Blanc
Rencontre avec l’auteur Sacha Bertrand pour « 11h02 le vent se lève » Editions Guérin Paulsen Chamonix-Mont-Blanc samedi 9 août 2025.
Rencontre avec l’auteur Sacha Bertrand pour « 11h02 le vent se lève »
Editions Guérin Paulsen 30 av du Mont-Blanc Chamonix-Mont-Blanc Haute-Savoie
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-08-09 18:00:00
fin : 2025-08-09 19:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-08-09
11 H 02,
LE VENT SE LÈVE de Sacha Bertrand
Un roman féroce sur l’emprise et une ode à la vie sauvage.
.
Editions Guérin Paulsen 30 av du Mont-Blanc Chamonix-Mont-Blanc 74400 Haute-Savoie Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 50 53 74 74 dptadm@editionspaulsen.com
English :
11 H 02,
LE VENT SE LÈVE by Sacha Bertrand
A ferocious novel about control and an ode to the wild.
German :
11 H 02,
LE VENT SE LÈVE von Sacha Bertrand
Ein heftiger Roman über Einflussnahme und eine Ode an die Wildnis.
Italiano :
11 H 02,
LE VENT SE LÈVE di Sacha Bertrand
Un romanzo feroce sul controllo e un’ode alla natura selvaggia.
Espanol :
11 H 02,
LE VENT SE LÈVE de Sacha Bertrand
Una novela feroz sobre el control y una oda a lo salvaje.
L’événement Rencontre avec l’auteur Sacha Bertrand pour « 11h02 le vent se lève » Chamonix-Mont-Blanc a été mis à jour le 2025-08-01 par Office de Tourisme de la Vallée de Chamonix-Mont-Blanc