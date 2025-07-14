Rencontre avec le Gravelot à collier interrompu – Saint-Marcouf 14 juillet 2025 09:30

Manche

Rencontre avec le Gravelot à collier interrompu Les Gougins Saint-Marcouf Manche

Début : 2025-07-14 09:30:00

fin : 2025-07-14 11:30:00

2025-07-14

Le gravelot à collier interrompu est un petit oiseau qui niche sur le haut des plages. Venez en apprendre plus afin de participer activement à la protection de cette espèce patrimoniale. Payant. Réservation obligatoire.

Les Gougins

Saint-Marcouf 50310 Manche Normandie +33 6 89 11 44 01 elan.nature.animations@gmail.com

English : Rencontre avec le Gravelot à collier interrompu

The long-necked gravelot is a small bird that nests at the top of beaches. Come and learn more about it, and take an active part in protecting this heritage species. Charge. Reservations required.

German :

Der Flussregenpfeifer ist ein kleiner Vogel, der auf den oberen Abschnitten der Strände nistet. Kommen Sie und lernen Sie mehr, um aktiv am Schutz dieser patrimonialen Art teilzunehmen. Ist kostenpflichtig. Reservierung erforderlich.

Italiano :

Il gravelot dal collo lungo è un piccolo uccello che nidifica in cima alle spiagge. Venite a scoprirlo e a partecipare attivamente alla protezione di questa specie patrimonio dell’umanità. A pagamento. Prenotazione obbligatoria.

Espanol :

La grajilla cuellilarga es un pequeño pájaro que anida en lo alto de las playas. Venga a informarse y participe activamente en la protección de esta especie patrimonial. De pago. Imprescindible reservar.

