RENCONTRE AVEC LE PÈRE NOËL AU POLYGONE BÉZIERS Béziers

RENCONTRE AVEC LE PÈRE NOËL AU POLYGONE BÉZIERS

3 Carrefour de l’Hours Béziers Hérault

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-03

fin : 2025-12-17

Date(s) :

2025-12-03 2025-12-06 2025-12-07 2025-12-10 2025-12-13 2025-12-14 2025-12-17 2025-12-20 2025-12-21 2025-12-22 2025-12-23 2025-12-24

Venez rencontrer le Père Noël dans une ambiance festive ! Photos, échanges et moments de convivialité pour petits et grands. Une expérience magique pour toute la famille.

*Offre réservée aux porteurs de la carte fidélité Polygone Béziers. .

3 Carrefour de l’Hours Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 09 75 50 accueil@polygone-beziers.com

English :

Come and meet Santa Claus in a festive atmosphere! Photos, discussions and fun for young and old. A magical experience for the whole family.

German :

Treffen Sie den Weihnachtsmann in einer festlichen Atmosphäre! Fotos, Austausch und gesellige Momente für Groß und Klein. Ein magisches Erlebnis für die ganze Familie.

Italiano :

Venite a conoscere Babbo Natale in un’atmosfera di festa! Foto, discussioni e divertimento per tutte le età. Un’esperienza magica per tutta la famiglia.

Espanol :

Ven a conocer a Papá Noel en un ambiente festivo Fotos, debates y diversión para todas las edades. Una experiencia mágica para toda la familia.

