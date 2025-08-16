RENCONTRE AVEC LES ARTISTES EXPOSITION GARE DE RICHELIEU Richelieu

RENCONTRE AVEC LES ARTISTES EXPOSITION GARE DE RICHELIEU Richelieu samedi 16 août 2025.

RENCONTRE AVEC LES ARTISTES EXPOSITION GARE DE RICHELIEU

13 Avenue de la Gare Richelieu Indre-et-Loire

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-08-16 17:00:00

fin : 2025-08-16 19:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-08-16

Rencontre avec F. Pagé, artiste peintre, à l’occasion de l’exposition à la Gare de Richelieu » La Gare fait son cinéma »

Rencontre avec F. Pagé, artiste peintre, à l’occasion de l’exposition à la Gare de Richelieu » La Gare fait son cinéma » .

13 Avenue de la Gare Richelieu 37120 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 47 25 11 66 secretariat-culture@cc-tvv.fr

English :

Meeting with F. Pagé, painter, on the occasion of the exhibition at the Gare de Richelieu « La Gare fait son cinéma »

German :

Treffen mit der Malerin F. Pagé anlässlich der Ausstellung im Bahnhof Richelieu « La Gare fait son cinéma »

Italiano :

Incontro con F. Pagé, pittore, in occasione della mostra alla Gare de Richelieu « La Gare fait son cinéma »

Espanol :

Encuentro con F. Pagé, pintor, con motivo de la exposición en la Gare de Richelieu « La Gare fait son cinéma »

L’événement RENCONTRE AVEC LES ARTISTES EXPOSITION GARE DE RICHELIEU Richelieu a été mis à jour le 2025-07-25 par Azay-Chinon Val de Loire Tourisme