Rencontre avec Michou

Rue du Maillet Thionville Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

0

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Mercredi Mercredi 2025-11-26 11:00:00

fin : 2025-11-26 13:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-11-26

Vous le suivez sur YouTube, vous l’adorez à l’écran… Venez le rencontrer en vrai !

Le célèbre Youtubeur Michou sera présent dans votre centre commercial Geric, pour un moment exceptionnel avec ses abonnés avec séance photo et dédicaces.Tout public

0 .

Rue du Maillet Thionville 57100 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 82 82 47 42 anne_lorraine_rohm@carmila.com

English :

You follow him on YouTube, you love him on screen? Come and meet him in person!

The famous Youtubeur Michou will be present in your Geric shopping center, for an exceptional moment with his subscribers, including a photo session and autographs.

German :

Du verfolgst ihn auf YouTube, du liebst ihn auf dem Bildschirm? Treffen Sie ihn in Wirklichkeit!

Der berühmte Youtuber Michou wird in Ihrem Einkaufszentrum Geric anwesend sein, um einen außergewöhnlichen Moment mit seinen Abonnenten zu verbringen, mit Fotoshooting und Autogrammen.

Italiano :

Lo seguite su YouTube, lo amate sullo schermo? Venite a conoscerlo di persona!

Il famoso Youtubeur Michou sarà nel vostro centro commerciale Geric per un momento eccezionale con i suoi abbonati, con tanto di sessione fotografica e autografi.

Espanol :

¿Le sigues en YouTube, te encanta en la pantalla? ¡Ven a conocerle en persona!

El famoso youtuber Michou estará en tu centro comercial Geric para un momento excepcional con sus suscriptores, incluyendo una sesión de fotos y autógrafos.

L’événement Rencontre avec Michou Thionville a été mis à jour le 2025-11-21 par PAYS THIONVILLOIS TOURISME