RENCONTRE DE LECTEURS Saint-André

RENCONTRE DE LECTEURS

Partagez vos coups de cœur littéraires ou cinématographiques autour du thème du passage à l’âge adulte, lors d’un moment convivial à la médiathèque, en hommage aux 250 ans de Jane Austen.

English :

Share your literary or cinematographic favorites on the theme of the passage to adulthood, during a convivial moment at the mediatheque, in honor of Jane Austen’s 250th birthday.

German :

Teilen Sie Ihre literarischen oder filmischen Favoriten zum Thema Erwachsenwerden bei einem gemütlichen Treffen in der Mediathek zu Ehren des 250. Geburtstags von Jane Austen.

Italiano :

Condividete i vostri preferiti letterari o cinematografici sul tema del passaggio all’età adulta, durante un momento conviviale presso la biblioteca multimediale, in omaggio al 250° compleanno di Jane Austen.

Espanol :

Comparta sus favoritos literarios o cinematográficos sobre el tema del paso a la edad adulta, durante un momento de convivencia en la biblioteca multimedia, en homenaje al 250 aniversario de Jane Austen.

