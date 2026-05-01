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Rencontre grand public Dimanche 31 mai Place de la Ferronnerie La Gacilly

Rencontre grand public Dimanche 31 mai Place de la Ferronnerie La Gacilly dimanche 31 mai 2026.

Lieu : Place de la Ferronnerie

Adresse : Festival Photo

Ville : 56200 La Gacilly

Département : Morbihan

Début : dimanche 31 mai 2026

Fin : dimanche 31 mai 2026

Tarif :

La Gacilly

Rencontre grand public Dimanche 31 mai

Place de la Ferronnerie Festival Photo La Gacilly Morbihan

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-31
fin : 2026-05-31

Date(s) :
2026-05-31

Venez découvrir les 20 expositions du Festival Photo aux côtés des photographes de la programmation 2026.
Des rencontres uniques pour partager le regard des artistes qui exposeront leurs oeuvres tout au long de l’été.

Entrée gratuite
Lieu Place de La Ferronnerie, La Gacilly
Plus d’infos sur notre site internet et nos réseaux sociaux   .

Place de la Ferronnerie Festival Photo La Gacilly 56200 Morbihan Bretagne +33 2 99 08 68 00 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

L’événement Rencontre grand public Dimanche 31 mai La Gacilly a été mis à jour le 2026-05-18 par OT MALESTROIT Destination Brocéliande

À voir aussi à La Gacilly (Morbihan)