Rencontre grand public Dimanche 31 mai Place de la Ferronnerie La Gacilly
Rencontre grand public Dimanche 31 mai Place de la Ferronnerie La Gacilly dimanche 31 mai 2026.
La Gacilly
Rencontre grand public Dimanche 31 mai
Place de la Ferronnerie Festival Photo La Gacilly Morbihan
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-31
fin : 2026-05-31
Date(s) :
2026-05-31
Venez découvrir les 20 expositions du Festival Photo aux côtés des photographes de la programmation 2026.
Des rencontres uniques pour partager le regard des artistes qui exposeront leurs oeuvres tout au long de l’été.
Entrée gratuite
Lieu Place de La Ferronnerie, La Gacilly
Plus d’infos sur notre site internet et nos réseaux sociaux .
Place de la Ferronnerie Festival Photo La Gacilly 56200 Morbihan Bretagne +33 2 99 08 68 00
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English :
L’événement Rencontre grand public Dimanche 31 mai La Gacilly a été mis à jour le 2026-05-18 par OT MALESTROIT Destination Brocéliande
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- Fresque participative avec Loan Nguyen Thanh Lan Festival Photo La Gacilly 30 mai 2026