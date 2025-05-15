Rencontre littéraire avec les éditions du Typhon – Librairie du Centre Ferney-Voltaire, 15 mai 2025 07:00, Ferney-Voltaire.

Ain

Rencontre littéraire avec les éditions du Typhon Librairie du Centre 9 bis Grand’Rue Ferney-Voltaire Ain

Début : 2025-05-15

fin : 2025-05-15

2025-05-15

Présentation des livres de la maison d’édition du Typhon, jeune maison indépendante qui propose des titres inédits, originaux tant sur la forme que le fond. A découvrir sans modération !

Librairie du Centre 9 bis Grand’Rue

Ferney-Voltaire 01210 Ain Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 50 42 36 76 librairie@librairiecentreferney.fr

English : Literary encounter with the Typhon publishing house

Introducing books from the Typhon publishing house, a young independent publisher offering original titles in both form and content. Discover them without moderation!

German : Literarische Begegnung mit den Editions du Typhon

Vorstellung der Bücher des Verlagshauses Typhon, eines jungen, unabhängigen Verlagshauses, das unveröffentlichte Titel anbietet, die sowohl inhaltlich als auch formal originell sind. Entdecken Sie sie ohne Mäßigung!

Italiano :

Vi presentiamo i libri della casa editrice Typhon, una giovane casa editrice indipendente che offre titoli originali sia nella forma che nel contenuto. Scopriteli senza moderazione!

Espanol :

Le presentamos los libros de la editorial Typhon, una joven editorial independiente que ofrece títulos originales tanto en la forma como en el contenido. ¡Descúbralos sin moderación!

L’événement Rencontre littéraire avec les éditions du Typhon Ferney-Voltaire a été mis à jour le 2025-05-09 par Office de Tourisme du Pays de Gex