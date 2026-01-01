RENCONTRE LITTÉRAIRE BELINDA CANNONE Port-Vendres

RENCONTRE LITTÉRAIRE BELINDA CANNONE

1 Rue Arago Port-Vendres Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2026-01-29 18:00:00

fin : 2026-01-29

2026-01-29

La romancière Bélinda Cannone passe une nuit au Mucem… et là, elle comprend une autre partie de ses origines.

Infos via lien Facbook https://www.facebook.com/librairieoxymore

1 Rue Arago Port-Vendres 66660 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 07 90 03 89

English :

Novelist Bélinda Cannone spends a night at the Mucem… and there she understands another part of her origins.

Information via Facbook link: https://www.facebook.com/librairieoxymore

