RENCONTRE LITTÉRAIRE BELINDA CANNONE Port-Vendres

RENCONTRE LITTÉRAIRE BELINDA CANNONE
1 Rue Arago Port-Vendres Pyrénées-Orientales
Début : 2026-01-29 18:00:00
fin : 2026-01-29
2026-01-29
La romancière Bélinda Cannone passe une nuit au Mucem… et là, elle comprend une autre partie de ses origines.
Infos via lien Facbook https://www.facebook.com/librairieoxymore
.
1 Rue Arago Port-Vendres 66660 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 07 90 03 89
Novelist Bélinda Cannone spends a night at the Mucem… and there she understands another part of her origins.
Information via Facbook link: https://www.facebook.com/librairieoxymore
