RENCONTRE LITTÉRAIRE CAROLE BOINET Port-Vendres

RENCONTRE LITTÉRAIRE CAROLE BOINET

1 Rue Arago Port-Vendres Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2026-01-16 18:00:00

fin : 2026-01-16

2026-01-16

Intense, à l’imaginaire obsédant, L’Enthousiasme est une réflexion sur la violence, la reconquête de soi

et la possibilité de l’amour.. Infos via lien Facbook https://www.facebook.com/librairieoxymore

.

1 Rue Arago Port-Vendres 66660 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 07 90 03 89

English :

Intense and hauntingly imaginative, L?Enthousiasme is a reflection on violence, self-recovery and the possibility of love

and the possibility of love. Information via Facbook link: https://www.facebook.com/librairieoxymore

