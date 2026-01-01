RENCONTRE LITTÉRAIRE CAROLE BOINET Port-Vendres
RENCONTRE LITTÉRAIRE CAROLE BOINET Port-Vendres vendredi 16 janvier 2026.
1 Rue Arago Port-Vendres Pyrénées-Orientales
Début : 2026-01-16 18:00:00
Intense, à l’imaginaire obsédant, L’Enthousiasme est une réflexion sur la violence, la reconquête de soi
et la possibilité de l’amour.. Infos via lien Facbook https://www.facebook.com/librairieoxymore
1 Rue Arago Port-Vendres 66660 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 07 90 03 89
English :
Intense and hauntingly imaginative, L?Enthousiasme is a reflection on violence, self-recovery and the possibility of love
and the possibility of love. Information via Facbook link: https://www.facebook.com/librairieoxymore
