RENCONTRE LITTÉRAIRE EMMANUEL FLESCH Port-Vendres

RENCONTRE LITTÉRAIRE EMMANUEL FLESCH

1 Rue Arago Port-Vendres Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2026-01-10 16:00:00

fin : 2026-01-10

Date(s) :

2026-01-10

Le romancier Emmanuel Flesch pour une intrigue haletante… un magnifique récit d’amitié en lien avec l’histoire sociale et populaire de notre pays. Infos via lien Facbook https://www.facebook.com/librairieoxymore

1 Rue Arago Port-Vendres 66660 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 07 90 03 89

Novelist Emmanuel Flesch’s breathtaking plot… a magnificent tale of friendship linked to our country’s social and popular history. Information via Facbook link: https://www.facebook.com/librairieoxymore

