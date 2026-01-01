RENCONTRE LITTÉRAIRE EMMANUEL FLESCH Port-Vendres
1 Rue Arago Port-Vendres Pyrénées-Orientales
Début : 2026-01-10 16:00:00
Le romancier Emmanuel Flesch pour une intrigue haletante… un magnifique récit d’amitié en lien avec l’histoire sociale et populaire de notre pays. Infos via lien Facbook https://www.facebook.com/librairieoxymore
1 Rue Arago Port-Vendres 66660 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 07 90 03 89
Novelist Emmanuel Flesch’s breathtaking plot… a magnificent tale of friendship linked to our country’s social and popular history. Information via Facbook link: https://www.facebook.com/librairieoxymore
