Rencontre littéraire Colophon Grignan

Rencontre littéraire Colophon Grignan samedi 30 août 2025.

Rencontre littéraire

Colophon 3 PLACE SAINT LOUIS Grignan Drôme

Début : Samedi 2025-08-30 18:30:00

fin : 2025-08-30 20:00:00

2025-08-30

Rencontre en présence de GERARD MORDILLAT animée par Yoan Martinez

Conversation pour présenter le livre DES VIVANTS ET DES MORTS VINGT ANS APRES

Colophon 3 PLACE SAINT LOUIS Grignan 26230 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 46 57 16 colophon2@orange.fr

English :

Meeting with GERARD MORDILLAT hosted by Yoan Martinez

Conversation to present the book DES VIVANTS ET DES MORTS VINGT ANS APRES

German :

Begegnung in Anwesenheit von GERARD MORDILLAT moderiert von Yoan Martinez

Gespräch zur Vorstellung des Buches DES VIVANTS ET DES MORTS VINGT ANS APRES (Von Lebenden und Toten 20 Jahre danach)

Italiano :

Incontro con GERARD MORDILLAT ospitato da Yoan Martinez

Conversazione di presentazione del libro DES VIVANTS ET DES MORTS VINGT ANS APRES

Espanol :

Encuentro con GERARD MORDILLAT ofrecido por Yoan Martinez

Conversación para presentar el libro DES VIVANTS ET DES MORTS VINGT ANS APRES

