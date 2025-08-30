Rencontre littéraire Colophon Grignan
Rencontre littéraire Colophon Grignan samedi 30 août 2025.
Rencontre littéraire
Colophon 3 PLACE SAINT LOUIS Grignan Drôme
Début : Samedi 2025-08-30 18:30:00
fin : 2025-08-30 20:00:00
2025-08-30
Rencontre en présence de GERARD MORDILLAT animée par Yoan Martinez
Conversation pour présenter le livre DES VIVANTS ET DES MORTS VINGT ANS APRES
Colophon 3 PLACE SAINT LOUIS Grignan 26230 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 46 57 16 colophon2@orange.fr
English :
Meeting with GERARD MORDILLAT hosted by Yoan Martinez
Conversation to present the book DES VIVANTS ET DES MORTS VINGT ANS APRES
German :
Begegnung in Anwesenheit von GERARD MORDILLAT moderiert von Yoan Martinez
Gespräch zur Vorstellung des Buches DES VIVANTS ET DES MORTS VINGT ANS APRES (Von Lebenden und Toten 20 Jahre danach)
Italiano :
Incontro con GERARD MORDILLAT ospitato da Yoan Martinez
Conversazione di presentazione del libro DES VIVANTS ET DES MORTS VINGT ANS APRES
Espanol :
Encuentro con GERARD MORDILLAT ofrecido por Yoan Martinez
Conversación para presentar el libro DES VIVANTS ET DES MORTS VINGT ANS APRES
