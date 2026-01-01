RENCONTRE LITTÉRAIRE VERONICA ESTAY STANGE Port-Vendres

RENCONTRE LITTÉRAIRE VERONICA ESTAY STANGE

1 Rue Arago Port-Vendres Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2026-01-27 18:00:00

fin : 2026-01-27

2026-01-27

Qu’est-ce que la postmémoire ? Les traumatismes des victimes se transmettent-ils aux descendants ? Et si oui, comment ? Une rencontre tout simplement passionnante.

Infos via lien Facbook https://www.facebook.com/librairieoxymore

1 Rue Arago Port-Vendres 66660 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 07 90 03 89

English :

What is postmemory? Are victims’ traumas passed on to their descendants? And if so, how? A fascinating encounter.

Information via Facbook link: https://www.facebook.com/librairieoxymore

