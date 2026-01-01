RENCONTRE LITTÉRAIRE VERONICA ESTAY STANGE Port-Vendres
RENCONTRE LITTÉRAIRE VERONICA ESTAY STANGE Port-Vendres mardi 27 janvier 2026.
RENCONTRE LITTÉRAIRE VERONICA ESTAY STANGE
1 Rue Arago Port-Vendres Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-01-27 18:00:00
fin : 2026-01-27
Date(s) :
2026-01-27
Qu’est-ce que la postmémoire ? Les traumatismes des victimes se transmettent-ils aux descendants ? Et si oui, comment ? Une rencontre tout simplement passionnante.
Infos via lien Facbook https://www.facebook.com/librairieoxymore
.
1 Rue Arago Port-Vendres 66660 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 07 90 03 89
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
What is postmemory? Are victims’ traumas passed on to their descendants? And if so, how? A fascinating encounter.
Information via Facbook link: https://www.facebook.com/librairieoxymore
L’événement RENCONTRE LITTÉRAIRE VERONICA ESTAY STANGE Port-Vendres a été mis à jour le 2026-01-07 par OTI PYRENEES MEDITERRANEE