Rencontre musicale la couleur des vents Carré Léon Gaumont Sainte-Maxime

Rencontre musicale la couleur des vents

Carré Léon Gaumont 107 route du Plan de la Tour Sainte-Maxime Var

Début : 2026-02-11 17:30:00

fin : 2026-02-11 18:00:00

2026-02-11

La Médiathèque et le conservatoire Rostropovitch Landowski vous invitent à un moment musical unique La Couleur des Vents.

English : Musical Encounter: The Color of the Winds

The Media Library and the Rostropovitch Landowski Conservatory invite you to a unique musical moment: The Colour of the Winds.



The Jehanne Arnaud Media Library and the Rostropovitch Landowski Intercommunal Conservatory of Music and Dance join forces to invite you to a unique musical experience: The Color of the Winds.

Performed by two wind and percussion ensembles, this collaborative event will bring together students and teachers to paint, note by note, a vibrant, resonant, and colorful picture. A breath of azure, a burst of brass, a light amber note, and chords with shifting reflections—each instrument contributes its touch, creating a musical fresco in the colors of the winds… Let yourself be carried away, come breathe in the music and savor its hues…

