Rencontre Photo Gase de taureaux Saint-Laurent-d’Aigouze 13 juillet 2025 06:00

Gard

Rencontre Photo Gase de taureaux Tour Carbonnière Saint-Laurent-d’Aigouze Gard

Tarif : – – 150 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi 2025-07-13 06:00:00

fin : 2025-08-16 08:30:00

Date(s) :

2025-07-13

2025-08-16

Rencontre Photo privatisée au lever du soleil. La séance se déroule dans un cadre naturel, entre marais et joncs. Un troupeau de taureaux, mené par les gardians à cheval traverse un étang à la nage.

.

Tour Carbonnière

Saint-Laurent-d’Aigouze 30220 Gard Occitanie +33 6 59 64 25 53 cecile.domens@gmail.com

English :

Private photo session at sunrise. The session takes place in a natural setting, between marshes and rushes. A herd of bulls, led by gardians on horseback, swims across a pond.

German :

Treffen Privatisiertes Foto bei Sonnenaufgang. Das Shooting findet in einer natürlichen Umgebung statt, zwischen Sümpfen und Binsen. Eine Stierherde, die von den Gardians zu Pferd angeführt wird, schwimmt durch einen Teich.

Italiano :

Sessione fotografica privata all’alba. La sessione si svolge in un ambiente naturale, tra paludi e giunchi. Una mandria di tori, guidata da mandriani a cavallo, nuota attraverso uno stagno.

Espanol :

Sesión fotográfica privada al amanecer. La sesión tiene lugar en un entorno natural, entre marismas y juncos. Una manada de toros, conducida por pastores a caballo, nada por un estanque.

L’événement Rencontre Photo Gase de taureaux Saint-Laurent-d’Aigouze a été mis à jour le 2025-06-17 par Office de tourisme d’Aigues-Mortes